Rhythm on the River Concert series is back
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s something that just may be music to your ears, the concert series Rhythm on the River returns for another year of live entertainment.
Each year members of the community are able to enjoy good music, and good company at the Wyman “Mac” Rish Riverwalk and Amphitheater. Bring a blanket, a folding chair and take in the sights of the Congaree River while listening to various performance for free.
Below is a link to the bands that plan on performing this summer.
Parking Requirements
Shuttle service is available for those who plan to attend. You can catch one by parking at one of the locations listed below.
* Capital Square Shopping Center on Hwy 378
* First Community Bank on Meeting Street
Public parking also available at Moffatt Street Riverwalk Entrance (no trolley pick-up, bike and pedestrian access only) City officials ask that visitors NOT park on either Court Avenue or Oliver Street.