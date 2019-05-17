Rhythm on the River Concert series is back

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s something that just may be music to your ears, the concert series Rhythm on the River returns for another year of live entertainment.

Each year members of the community are able to enjoy good music, and good company at the Wyman “Mac” Rish Riverwalk and Amphitheater. Bring a blanket, a folding chair and take in the sights of the Congaree River while listening to various performance for free.

Below is a link to the bands that plan on performing this summer.