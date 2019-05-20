Deputies searching for Shaw Air Force Base airman missing since Saturday

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an active duty airman who was reported missing since Saturday.

Jose Llanes was last seen by his family at his residence on Lynam Road around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17.

Llanes has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 160 pounds and is 5 feet, 1 inch tall. Llanes drives a black 2007 Ford Mustang with a SC license plate.

If you see Llanes or know his whereabouts, call Lt. Lee Monahan (803) 436-2161 or Sumter CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718.