Former Columbia police chief arrested in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO/WPDE) – Deputies arrested a former Columbia Police Chief at a motel in Florence County Saturday.

Randall Gershom Scott, 50, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon at a motel on Cale Yarborough Highway near Timmonsville, according to an official with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release issued Saturday, deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, “responding to a report of a stolen vehicle out of Wilkesboro, NC, located the subject 2019 Dodge Challenger at a motel on Cale Yarborough Highway near Timmonsville, SC earlier this morning. After making contact with the occupants of a room associated with the vehicle, deputies took two subjects into custody. Aimee Cook, of 134 Mallard Lane, Hiddenite, NC was taken into custody on felony warrants out of Lexington County, SC, Wilkesboro (NC) Police Department and Alexander County, NC. A second subject, Randall Scott, of 135 Hayward Higgins Road, Lugoff, SC was also taken into custody on warrants issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (BATF) headquarters in Washington, D.C. “

No additional information has been released.

This is not Scott’s first arrest.

In July of 2018 Scott was arrested on drug charges.

He was also charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent stemming from the same incident.

Scott served as the chief of the Columbia Police Department from from 2010-2013.