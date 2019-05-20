One dead, one injured after vehicle hits a tree on Cannon Bridge Road

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another is injured after a vehicle hit a tree on Saturday.

Troopers say the incident occurred on Cannon Bridge Road before 9 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver was travelling on the road when the vehicle ran off the left side and hit a tree.

Authorities say the passenger died on scene and the driver was sent to a local hospital with injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.