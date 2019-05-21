Columbia Fire Crews on scene of Motel Blaze off Two Notch Rd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Fire officials say crews are on scene of a 2 alarm fire at the La Quinta Inn off Horseshoe Drive near Two Notch Road.

According to fire officials, multiple ladders are being used on the rear of the building. Firefighters say when they arrived there was heavy fire in the rear of the motel, extending up all floors.

Fire officials say one victim has been rescued. Crews say the fire is contained at this time.

This is a developing story.