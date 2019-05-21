Patrons at Harbison restaurant possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – SC DHEC announced that customers who ate at Wild Wing Cafe in Harbison at 1150 Bower Parkway might have been exposed to hepatitis A virus.

DHEC was notified on May 17, that an employee of the restaurant tested positive for hepatitis A.

Customers who ate there between May 1 and May 15,2019, could have been exposed to the virus.

DHEC is working with the Wild Wing Cafe to investigate possible exposure and provide guidance for preventive treatment for anyone who may be affected.

This illness is not a foodborne outbreak.

Restaurant patrons who were potentially exposed also can visit the Lexington County Health Department at 1070 South Lake Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday (May 22-24). No appointment is necessary.

If patrons of the restaurant have questions or concerns, they may contact DHEC’s Careline at 1-855-4SC-DHEC (1-855-472-3432). Careline staff will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. to answer your questions.