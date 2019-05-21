SCDC: Corrections officer pregnant by inmate arrested for sexual misconduct

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections has arrested a former officer accused of first degree sexual misconduct in office. According to SCDC, the correctional officer, 29 year old Greshica Jene Brown was working for the Kirkland Correctional Institution when the incident(s) are alleged to have taken place.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, between August and December of 2018, Brown is accused of engaging in a sexual intercourse with an inmate housed at the Broad River Road facility. Investigators working on the case say they discovered electronic evidence pulled from a cell phone, and by exercising a search warrant to obtain conversations from Facebook where the warrant states Brown talked about being pregnant by the victim who is an inmate at the institution where she was formerly employed.

Brown faces one count of First Degree Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate.