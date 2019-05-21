Traffic Alert: Crews on scene of cut natural gas line off Forest Dr and Devonshire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Drivers in the area off Forest Drive need to be aware of a traffic alert.

Tuesday shortly before Noon, Columbia Fire and crews were responding to a report of a cut gas line off Forest Drive.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, Forest Drive is shut down at Devonshire Drive due to a cut natural gas line.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and say Forest Drive could be shut down for several hours.