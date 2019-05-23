Fort Jackson employee who died during prescribed burn operation identified

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Fort Jackson civilian employee who died shortly after a prescribed burn operation on Wednesday has been identified.

Angela N. Hawkins, 45, of Columbia, and known as Nicole to most was a Fort Jackson Wildlife Biologist who died shortly after noon on yesterday.

Hawkins had worked at Fort Jackson since August 2007.

The Soldiers, civilians and family members at Fort Jackson are a close-knit family and those who worked with Nicole are deeply saddened. “She will be missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.