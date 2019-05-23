Overnight fire torches parts of a home on Barger Circle

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) House fire on Barger Circle on Wednesday.

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Officials say no injuries after a house fire on Barger Circle.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says no one was hurt in an overnight house fire on Barger Circle.

Authorities say it happened after 11 p.m.

According to investigators, all six occupants got out safely after one side of the house was fully engulfed.

Officials say Irmo Fire Department helped extinguished the fire.

American Red Cross officials say they are assisting the family displaced by the blaze.

Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.