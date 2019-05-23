Pack your patience for Memorial Day weekend travel

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Pack your patience as you get ready to enjoy the Memorial day weekend.

If you are hitting the road, you won’t be alone.

AAA says nearly 615 thousand drivers in South Carolina will travel for the holiday.

And if you’re filling up before you hit the road, gas prices are averaging two dollars and 45 cents a gallon here in the Palmetto state.

To stay ahead of the highway hustle and bustle as much as you can and for up to the date road conditions you can visit https://www.scdot.org/