“Power of the Purse” event raises money for women and children

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The “Power of the Purse” event rolled out the pink carpet to raise money for women and children Thursday (5/23) night.

The event was the 16th annual “Power of the Purse” hosted by the United Way of the Midlands’ Women in Philanthropy.

The event had a silent auction of designer purses, vacation, spa and restaurant packages all to raise money for women and children in need in our community.

It was held at the Columbia Museum of Art where more than 100 people came out.