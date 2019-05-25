City of Columbia Swimming Pools set to open this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to make a splash! The City of Columbia announced that the pools and splash pads will open Saturday, May 25, 2019.

According to Parks and Rec, both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day (May 25) and from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.

Both pools will be open for recreational swimming on the following holidays: Memorial Day (May 27), Independence Day (July 4) and Labor Day (Sept. 2) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Per a release from the City of Columbia:

The recreational swim season will remain open until Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day).

Pool Schedules

Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1655 Park Circle

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

Monday through Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Fridays from 1-6 p.m. (free swim day)

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Maxcy Gregg pool will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. Swim lessons will be offered from May through August.

Greenview Pool, 6700 David Street

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

Mondays from 1-6 p.m. (free swim day)

Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 5:45 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Greenview Pool will be closed for maintenance from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays. Swim lessons will be offered from June through August.

To accommodate all guests, visitors must observe a two-hour time limit in the pool and water play areas when the maximum capacity is reached. Guests will be given a color-coded wristband before entering the pool area.

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department reserves the right to initiate a rotation at a minimum of every two hours.

Fees (both Maxcy Gregg and Greenview pools)

Per visit: $3 (ages 12 and under), $4 (ages 13 and over)

Season tickets (individuals): $80 (ages 12 and under), $120 (ages 13 and over)

Group passes (church, civic, camps, etc.): $100 (child), $140 (adults)

Swim Lessons: $35 per session

Splash Pad/Spray Pools Locations (Free and open to the public)

The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., and closed on Sundays:

Lorick Park – 1600 Lorick Ave.

Pinehurst Park – 2300 Pinehurst Rd.

The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays:

Edisto Discovery Park – 1914 Wiley St.

Emily Douglas Park – 2500 Wheat St.

Heathwood Park – 800 Abelia Rd.

Melrose Park – 1500 Fairview Rd.

Sims Park – 3500 Duncan St.

St. Anna’s Park – 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.

The following spray pools will be available upon request:

* Mays Park – 4100 Trenholm Rd.

*Pacific Park – 200 Wayne St.

Drew Park splash pad located at 2101 Walker Solomon Way will operate the following hours:

Monday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m.; Closed on Sundays