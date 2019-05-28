Three teens charged in fight at local high school, one student hospitalized

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a fight involving three juvenile students at Lower Richland High School.

During the incident on Tuesday, one of students used pepper spray. A fourth student who was not involved with the fight was transported to the hospital for complications of breathing as a result of exposure to the spray.

Two of the juveniles, a 14-year-old and 16-year-old, involved in the incident were charged with assault and battery in the third degree.

The 16-year-old student who deployed the pepper spray was charged with assault and battery in the second degree and also weapons violation for carrying a weapon (pepper spray) on school grounds.

The three juveniles involved in the fight have also been referred to the hearing board for school expulsion for their actions.

Richland School District One and the administration of Lower Richland High School have notified the parents of all students involved in the incident.