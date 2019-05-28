Funeral plans for a child killed in a home invasion on Cedar Vale Drive

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Funeral plans are in place for an 8-year-old boy who was fatally shot after a home invasion on Cedar Vale Drive.

According to Dignity Memorial, Mason Hanahan’s viewing will be held tonight at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel from 5 to 7.

His funeral will be held Wednesday at Southland Memorial Gardens starting at 11 a.m.

According to arrest warrants, on May 14th, Linda Monette, 23, planned to have someone break into the Lexington home and steal several pounds of marijuana.

Warrants reveal the 8-year-old was fatally shot in the head, and his father was shot in the stomach in a shoot-out with the robber.

Authorities say Monette faces murder and drug charges.

According to investigators, a second suspect, Ranerio Romero Jr. is charged with accessory to murder.