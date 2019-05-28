Teacher placed on administrative leave after fight with student, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies are investigating an incident that occurred between a teacher and 15-year-old child, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident was at Ridge View High School at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday.
According to deputies, no other students or staff was involved in the incident, but he investigation is ongoing.
Richland School District Two administrators are also investigating this incident and pending the outcome will take appropriate action following board policy and district procedures.
Ridge View High School principal Dr. Brenda Mack-Foxworth did release a statement to parents:
Dear Ridge View High Parents,I’m writing to let you know that school and district administrators as well as our School Resource Officers are investigating an incident that occurred in a classroom today between a student and an employee. From what we know so far, an employee and student engaged in a physical altercation and videos are circulating on social media.We wanted you to know that we are taking this incident very seriously. Ridge View High and Richland School District Two does not condone physical altercations and violent behavior. We strive to ensure a safe and secure environment for teaching and learning. Pending the outcome of the investigation, school and district administrators will take appropriate action following board policy and district procedures.With an ongoing district and law enforcement investigation I am unable to share many other details. Our administrators, however, are always available to hear any concerns parents or students may have. Please contact the school and ask to speak with me should you have any questions.
Sincerely,
Dr. Brenda Mack-Foxworth
Principal