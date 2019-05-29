Deputies arrest fourth suspect involved with robbing and beating a man with a golf club

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department deputies have arrested a fourth suspect after involvement with robbing and beating a man in his home with a golf club.

Davis Johnson, 22, was charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Johnson’s bond was deferred to a circuit court judge on Wednesday.

Johnson was taken into custody by US Marshals on Tuesday in Thompson, Georgia.

Previously arrested in the case are Kenneth Gregg, 35, who is charged him with two counts of first-degree burglary, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Kayla Beason, 25, and Quachelle Ihenetu, 19, both of Orangeburg, were charged in the case with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny and criminal conspiracy.

Ihenetu was further charged with kidnapping and accessory before the fact of a felony.