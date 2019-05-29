Gov. McMaster touts lawmakers cooperation in budget vetoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – “Teamwork” was the message today as Governor Henry McMaster addressed his budget vetoes.

This morning the Governor announced 28 vetoes totaling $41 million in the state’s $9 billion budget.

One big veto rejected $11 million for the Judicial Department for a case management system. McMaster says money needs to be spent on a system that can work with all parts of the criminal justice system.

Most of those items were rejected because McMaster says the requesting lawmakers were not clear about where the money was going.

Today the governor thanked lawmakers for working closely with his office throughout the budgeting process.

The governor’s vetoes will likely not be addressed by the legislature until January.