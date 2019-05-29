Outdoor burning discouraged statewide until further notice

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The recent heat we’ve been having throughout the Palmetto state isn’t the only thing rising, so is the risk of wild fires. The State Forestry Commission has now issued a red flag fire alert that in effect immediately.

A spokesperson for the Department says a red flag alerts that are issued when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wild fire like the one seen here that shut down portions of Interstate -20 yesterday (Tuesday) in Aiken county.

Officials are urging people not to do any outdoor burning until further notice.

Darryl Jones, The South Carolina Forestry Commission Fire Chief says the combination of dry conditions from the lack of rain and the low humidity create a higher chance allowing outdoor fires to escape and spread fast leading to wildfires.

“We’re going to see very favorable conditions for wildfire ignitions over the next few days, particularly with the relative humidity values, which will remain low at least until the weekend,”

The Red Flag Fire Alert will remain in effect until it’s lifted by the Commission, who will have if the fire response teams monitoring the situation throughout the weekend.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.