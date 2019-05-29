Record breaking heat could bring free beer to the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If the heat keeps soaring in the Midlands and if you’re over the age of 21, you may get some free beer.
According to Coors Light, Columbia is one of the ten cities around the county where, if a heat record is broken, Coors Light will hand out free beer.
The company says if and when a record is broken they will announce where the beer will be handed out.
Other selected cities include:
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Austin, Texas
- Buffalo, New York
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tampa, Florida
- Washington, D.C.