Record breaking heat could bring free beer to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If the heat keeps soaring in the Midlands and if you’re over the age of 21, you may get some free beer.

According to Coors Light, Columbia is one of the ten cities around the county where, if a heat record is broken, Coors Light will hand out free beer.

The company says if and when a record is broken they will announce where the beer will be handed out.

Other selected cities include:

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Austin, Texas

Buffalo, New York

Lincoln, Nebraska

Nashville, Tennessee

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Tampa, Florida

Washington, D.C.