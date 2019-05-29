Sumter County Coroner identifies victim in deadly car crash

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly single car crash as 63 year old Carl Sellers. Baker says the deadly accident took place just after 1PM Tuesday afternoon.

County Coroner Robert Baker performed an autopsy Wednesday May 29th, 2019 at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and determined Sellers died as a result of Total Blunt Force Body Trauma from the car crash along Miller Road and Jackson Ave.

Baker says Sellers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information as to what may have caused the crash have not yet been released. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Sumter County Coroner’s Office continue investigating.