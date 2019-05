Two displaced after house fire on Chisholm Circle in Lexington

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Fire Service officials say no one was hurt after a two story house fire on the 100 block of Chisholm Circle on Tuesday.

Firefighters say after 11 p.m., they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure and was later contained.

Authorities say two people have been displaced.

Fire officials are investigating the cause.