Coroner says man who jumped in area swimming pool drowned to death

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland county Coroner Gary Watts has released the identity of a young man who drowned at an area apartment complex Tuesday night. According to Watts, 20 year old Keshawn Deion Parler of Columbia died after officials say he jumped into a pool at the Hunters Ridge Apartments Tuesday May 28th, just before 9PM.

Authorities say Parler had to be pulled from the swimming pool after experiencing some difficulty in the water. Mr. Parler was transported by Richland County EMS and taken to Lexington Medical Center where officials say he died as a result of Asphyxiation due to drowning.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident.