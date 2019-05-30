CPD looks into string of car thefts at Columbia Fire stations

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Police are investigating after four cars were stolen from two area fire stations.

Wednesday night Chief Aubrey Jenkins tells ABC Columbia News that a firefighter’s car was stolen outside of Fire Station 9 on Devine Street. According to the victim, he had just finished working his overnight shift at the fire station, but as he was heading to his car he noticed it was not where he parked it. In fact, the firefighter tells us he actually thought one of his fellow crew members might have been playing a joke on him.

Unfortunately, coming to the reality that his candy apple red Ford pick up truck had in fact been stolen while he was inside the fire station working to keep member of the Columbia community safe. The firefighter says tools that he uses for his second job, that were inside of his vehicle were now gone as well, adding insult to injury. hoping that someone may have seen some, he put this post on social media hoping members of the community that he puts his life on the line to help, this time may be able to help him .

According to the Columbia Police Department , this was not the first time a car has been stolen from the parking lot of a Columbia Station. The Columbia Police Department says back in March, three cars were stolen from the Atlas Road Fire station. In that case, the Police Department says all three cars were left unlocked, two with the keys still inside. According to the police report filed by the victim in this most recent theft, Police say a spare set of keys had also been left inside the car.

The victim however says this has been an ongoing problem and several Fire stations have implemented more security features to keep this from happening their crew members, including the addition of fencing at some facilities and surveillance cameras at others. Fire officials, this particular location does have surveillance cameras that were able to capture an image of the possible suspect, but not enough to identify the individual.

If you have any information on these incidents, you’re asked to call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME – SC.