Gamecock shortstop enters NCAA transfer portal

By: Mike Olson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Rising senior Nick Neville is the third Gamecock infielder to enter the NCAA transfer portal since the offseason began, a team spokesperson confirmed late Thursday morning.

Neville joined the Gamecocks this year as a junior college transfer after playing a year at Notre Dame and a year at San Jacinto. He has one more year of eligibility left.

The shortstop played primarily during the beginning of the season and hit .127 with 27 strikeouts in 63 at-bats. After starting the season as the team’s mainstay at shortstop, Neville was replaced by George Callil.

Neville becomes the fourth Gamecock baseball player in search of a new home for next year.