Sumter PD investigating fatal shooting death of 19-year-old

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting on Thursday that took place in the 500 block of S. Lafayette Drive.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to reports of a person shot. On arrival, officers found 19-year-old Nyquan Samuels, of Sumter, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Samuels was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives with the Sumter Police Department are working to determine what led to the shooting and the individuals involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.