Two men wanted for house burglary on Bradley Drive

(Courtesy: CPD) First suspect in home burglary on Bradley Drive.

(Courtesy: CPD) Second suspect in home burglary on Bradley Drive.

(Courtesy: CPD) Distinguishable tattoo on one of the suspects involved in a home burglary on Bradley Drive.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police need your help to find two men wanted for a home burglary.

Police released surveillance footage from a home on the 16 hundred block of Bradley Drive.

According to investigators, on May 24, both suspects stole multiple electronics, including a 60 inch tv.

Authorities say one of the suspects has a unique tattoo on the left side of his neck.

If you know where they are, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.