Country Music Star promotes Lake Murray tourism in hometown

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Nashville country music artist will be promoting tourism in his home town, right here in the Midlands.

The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Office announced a partnership with singer Cody Webb.

Webb grew up in Saluda County, on Lake Murray, and will now be spreading the word about Lake Murray and events happening in the region.

The promotion partnership includes a fishing event and concert at the 2020 ‘Taste of Lake Murray’ event.