Deputies search for truck connected to a larceny incident on Mariners Row

(Courtesy: LCSD/Twitter) Truck connected to a larceny on Mariners Row.

(Courtesy: LCSD/Twitter) Another angle of the truck connected to a larceny on Mariners Row.

(Courtesy: LCSD/Twitter) License plate of the truck connected to a larceny on Mariners Row.





LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies need your help to find a truck connected to a larceny this month.

Investigators say the incident happened May 7 on Mariners Row.

According to authorities, they believe the suspect(s) in the white truck was involved with stealing items on Mariners Row.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.