Gaston man accused of firing shots at Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle with a deputy inside

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of firing shots at a marked Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle with a deputy inside.

Aaron Franklin Lyn Aycock, 19, is charged with discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.

“After reviewing the evidence and the information gathered during interviews, we believe Aycock fired multiple shots at a marked unit as it approached a home on Casa Dell Road in Gaston early Sunday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The deputy, who was not injured, was in the area to conduct a property check. No rounds struck the vehicle but the deputy said he saw bullets hit the ground right in front of his car.”

Aycock admitted shooting toward the vehicle but he told deputies it was in response to someone shooting at his home, according to Koon.

Investigators arrested Aycock Thursday afternoon without incident. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.