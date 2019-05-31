RCSD investigating shooting at Economy Inn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a shooting where a man was shot at the Economy Inn near Broad River Road.

Deputies were called to the 1029 Briargate Circle address in reference to a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found a man shot in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.