USC volunteers hold Give It Up For Good Yard Sale

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A majority of University of South Carolina students have gone home for the summer, but that doesn’t mean that all of their belongs went along with them. For the 9th year, USC Eco-Reps plan to go through the University dorms and collecting any of the useful items students left behind that will now be offered to the public for a small price.

Organizers say each year, volunteers weigh and sort through items that are in good enough condition to be resold, and members of the community are able to browse through everything from dishes and microwaves, to furniture and clothing, a majority of keepsakes volunteers say are still in mint condition.

The Give It Up For Good Yard Sale is happening Saturday June 1st, 2019 at 483 Sunset Boulevard (the old Habitat for Humanity Restore) from 7AM to 12Noon. Al of the money made from the event will donated to Habitat for Humanity. Last year organizers say they were able to gather more than 22 tons of materials that were left behind helping them raise more than $13,000 dollars.

The yard sale is free and open to the public. However, a preview sale for University faculty, staff and students will give them first crack at the items up for sale. The preview event will take place Friday May 31st from 4PM until 6PM. For the preview event only, admission is $5 dollars for anyone with a Carolina Card and $10 dollars for those planning to attend without one.