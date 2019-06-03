Perdue Foods recalling over 31k pounds of ready to eat chicken

UNITED STATES (CNN/WOLO) – Perdue Foods is recalling over 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products.

Officials say this is because they may be contaminated with pieces of “bone material.”

The U-S Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) urges consumers to check their freezers for the recalled products and either throw them away or return them to the store.

According to CNN, the fully cooked chicken items were produced on March 21st and shipped to multiple stores across the U.S.

FSIS officials say there were no reports on any adverse reactions from the products.

For a list of the labels of the recalled products, click here.