Possible Hepatitis A exposures at SC fast food restaurant, health officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control are warning customers who ate at Zaxby’s in North Charleston might have been exposed to hepatitis A virus.

On May 31, DHEC was notified that an employee at the 4845 Tanger Outlet Blvd., location tested positive for hepatitis A.

Customers who ate there between May 20 and May 23, 2019 could have been exposed to the virus. DHEC is working with Zaxby’s to investigate possible exposures.

“The concern here is not the restaurant. It is with a food handler who has hepatitis A infection,” said Dr. Linda Bell, MD and state epidemiologist. The risk of the hepatitis A virus spreading from an infected employee to customers in a restaurant setting is low, Dr. Bell said. The restaurant received an A rating from DHEC at the last inspection conducted on March 7, 2019.

Restaurant patrons who were potentially exposed also can visit the Northwoods Public Health Clinic at 2070 Northbrook Boulevard, Suite #A20, in North Charleston from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday (June 4), Wednesday (June 5) and Thursday (June 6). No appointment is necessary.