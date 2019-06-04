5 year old dies in Sumter swimming pool

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — According to Sumter County Coroner, Coroner Baker EMS responded to the Econo Lodge in the 200 block of N. Washington Street around 6 p.m. Saturday June 1st, 2019. Baker says once officials arrived the little girl was unconscious and transported to Prisma Health Toumey Hospital where she was pronounced dead an hour later (7 p.m.).

Family members have identified the child as 5-year-old Faith Gilmore who was at the hotel with her mother, but went to the pool with someone else they say was suppose to be watching her. They went on to say that it was a 10-year-old girl, also in the pool who pulled Faith out of the water after realizing she had been under the water for several minutes. The family tells us funeral plans have been set for Thursday June 6th, 2019 in the family town of Alcou, SC. According to relatives, the family did not have life insurance and are in need of help for burial costs. If you would like to assist the family you can do so by going to the GoFundMe link provided here: https://www.gofundme.com/faith039s-home-going-cost

An autopsy was preformed on Faith Tuesday June 4th, but Baker says the results are pending are as the results of a toxicology report, therefore no exact cause of death could be given. However, Baker did indicate that preliminary results appear that the incident was accidental in nature.

ABC Columbia has made numerous calls to the Sumter Police Department who is investigating the case. At this time our calls and emails have not been returned and there has been no further information released as to possible charges.

Stay with ABC Columbia news as we continue to gather more details.