‘Flip & Give’ program gives Shandon home new curb appeal

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — According to event organizers with the real estate group, The Moore Company say a community effort to renovate a home and make it look completely different, before putting it on the market, was a year in the making. The volunteer program that changed the look of a home in the in Columbia’s Shandon neighborhood is complete and now has a new owner.

This project allowed all of the design choices, including the master bathroom layout, plumbing fixtures, tile, exterior paint colors, and even things like the front door style to be decided on by internet voters. Out of the nearly dozen vendors who participated many donated discounted materials, discounted labor and in some case a little sweat equity. Internet voters nominated their favorite participating charities and decided how profits from the sale of the home would be divided among them.

Graeme Moore, owner of The Moore Company called the entire experience “overwhelming” but from

the looks of the final product, and new relationships that have been formed appear to have been were well worth it.

“From the people at home who followed along and made the choices, to the businesses who came forward and graciously contributed their time, talents and materials, the heart of the community has been on display.”



The 1,668 square foot Shandon bungalow originally had 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. A year later, volunteers gave a lucky family a lot more elbow room. That same space has been transformed to double its size. The structure is now 2,866 square feet, and has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Nearly a dozen local vendors assisted with donated or discounted labor and materials so that the total donation amount would go up.

The five Midlands charities that were selected by a group of online voters consisted of the following:

The owner of S2K Group Inc., Harper Krantz says they were more than fortunate.

“We knew we had a lot of great vendors and partners in the Midlands construction community, but they’ve stepped up in a big way here. The generosity has been tremendous.”

These charities are not the only ones that have benefited from the 365 day effort, so is a happy family who closed on their new abode Monday June 2nd.

Take a look at the gallery to see the before and after that will stun you.