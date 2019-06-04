Former chief prosecutor sentenced to 1 year in prison for stealing $44,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former solicitor Dan Johnson was in court today for a sentencing hearing.

This afternoon a judge sentenced Johnson to one year and a day in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in February.

Johnson is accused of using government money for personal expenses. Prosecutors say Johnson took $44,000 of public money for vacations and romantic liaisons. They say Johnson began his scheme in 2015 where the person who scrutinized his work took credit card bills for five years left.

Johnson was originally facing dozens of federal charges but the others were dropped as part of a plea deal.