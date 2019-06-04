Dan Johnson to be sentenced today in court for fraud charges

(ABC Columbia/FILE) Dan Johnson to be sentenced in federal court on June 4.

(ABC Columbia) Nicole Holland in court after being indicted for embezzlement.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson will be sentenced in federal court on Richland Street today.

This comes after Johnson pleaded guilty for wire fraud in February and admitted to spending over $44,000 of taxpayers money for personal expenses.

According to the Post & Courier, he could face up to 20 years in prison and may be forced to pay fines up to $250,000.

Johnson is accused of using government money for personal expenses for things like staying at expensive hotels and taking expensive trips.

According to Attorney General Alan Wilson, Johnson and his director of communications, Nicole Holland were indicted by the state Grand Jury last year, on charges of misconduct in office and embezzlement.

The indictment states between March and May of 2017, Johnson and Holland embezzled public funds by using their office-provided credit card to pay for personal expenses.

The Post & Courier also reports Johnson faced two dozen federal corruption related charges, but those have been dropped after he accepted the plea deal.