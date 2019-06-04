Gamecock outfielder drafted by Reds

Gamecock outfielder, TJ Hopkins was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in the second day of the MLB Draft. Hopkins was drafted in the ninth round with the 264th overall pick and is the first current Gamecock to be taken in this year’s draft. His slot value is $156,100.

In his four years at Carolina, Hopkins had a career batting average of .295 with 19 home runs and 112 RBIs. Hopkins hit 11 of his home runs in this past season.

The Summerville native became the first Gamecock to hit for the cycle since 2015, when he accomplished the feat against Valpo this year. Hopkins was also named the Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week the first week of March this year.