Sumter native Jordan Holladay leaving Gamecock baseball program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks will lose a fourth player to transfer this offseason.

Sumter native Jordan Holladay entered the transfer portal Wednesday, a source with the team confirmed to ABC Columbia.

Holladay, a two-time all-South Carolina selection at Sumter High School, played in just seven games in 14 appearances during his freshman season at USC, before a broken season ended his year with the Gamecocks. In his sophomore season, he started eight games and hit .238 with three doubles.

The Sumer High grad joins Quinntin Perez, Nick Neville, and Jacob English as players leaving the team.