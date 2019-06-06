Clemson plays at Minnesota in 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson basketball will travel to Minnesota in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It will be played on Monday, December 2 with the time and network designation to be announced at a later date by ESPN.

Clemson is 2-5 overall against Minnesota in its history, however, the Tigers are 1-1 against the Golden Gophers in ACC/Big Ten Challenge play. This will mark the third meeting between both programs in this event with all three matchups coming on the road for the Tigers. Clemson came away with a 90-68 win on the road in 2006, but most recently fell 89-83 in 2015.

Clemson has an 11-8 record in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the 11 wins are the fourth-most among all 29 ACC and Big Ten that have taken part in the challenge over the years. In fact, the 11 wins are more than any Big Ten team has produced (Purdue, 10; Wisconsin 10). The Tigers are 5-5 at home but are 6-3 on the road in the challenge. The six road wins are the most among all teams.

Minnesota finished 22-14 last season and 9-11 in the Big Ten. The Golden Gophers won their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament over Louisville before falling to conference foe Michigan State in the second round.

The Golden Gophers finished No. 55 in the NCAA NET rankings (Clemson finished No. 45).

Under the direction of head coach Brad Brownell, the Tigers are 5-5 against members of the Big Ten Conference.