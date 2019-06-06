Man gets 17 year prison sentence in Assault, Attempted Armed Robbery of elderly woman

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s office says an Orangeburg county man authorities say gave a verbal confession admitting to Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, and Attempted Armed Robbery will spend the next 17 years behind bars.

Officials say 27 year old Lemont Michael B. Smith, of Santee pled guilty to the crime that occurred September of 2018.

Authorities say Smith approached a 66 year old victim as she was taking money out of an ATM inside the Big Lots parking lot along Augusta Road and put a gun to her head and demanded her money. Authorities say the victim resisted and ultimately ended up shot in the hand.

Police say Smith took off in a truck authorities say he stole from a manning convenience store after he was released from jail in Clarendon County a week before.