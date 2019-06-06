Motorcycle gang member wanted on drug charges arrested

Quintara Hatten,

(Courtesy: LCSD) Mark Slusher

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department officials has arrested a motorcycle gang member wanted on multiple drug charges.

U.S. Marshals located him today in Corpus Christi, Texas.

He will be extradited to Lexington County to face charges of trafficking meth, distribution of meth, exposing a child to meth and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

 

