RCSD: Two teens arrested after breaking into girl’s bedroom, threatening to kill her

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two teens on charges of armed robbery and several more.

A 14-year-old and 15-year old are facing charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and petit larceny.

On Wednesday, June 6, officers responded to reports around 9:45 a.m. of a burglary on Wild Indigo Court. The victim, a teen, told investigators that she was in her room sleeping when she heard noise coming from outside of the room.

When the door of her room opened and she turned, the 14-year-old suspect was pointing a pistol at her face. She said he handed her a note that read, “Don’t move or I’ll kill you.” The victim said she could hear the second male suspect rummaging through the other bedrooms.

Through surveillance video, investigators saw the two wearing backpacks and gloves, before forcing their way through a back window. K9 deputies were deployed and a foot search was initiated, leading to the temporary lockdown of Ridgeview High School.

The 14-year-old was detained by two RCSD school resource officers, who were on high alert because of the nature of the situation. The 15-year-old turned himself into RCSD headquarters later in the day.

The two teens are being charged as juveniles at this time.