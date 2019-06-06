SC Drought Committee raises drought level; will reconsider with rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s drought committee has upgraded about three-quarters of the state to moderate drought conditions.

The Drought Response Committee said Thursday three weeks of extreme heat and almost no rain has caused crops to wither and increased fire danger.

The committee acknowledged the forecast for the next several days is encouraging with several inches of rain predicted to fall across South Carolina.

If that happens, committee members say they will reevaluate the drought next week.

An unprecedented early season heat wave hit South Carolina with Columbia, Charleston and Florence seeing their hottest temperatures ever in May, all topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) for multiple days.

The only counties not in a moderate drought are Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Anderson, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union, York, Chester, Lancaster and Kershaw.