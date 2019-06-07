Columbia Summer Concert series is back
Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Peace & Love Band and the Original G-Man, formally of the Sugar Hill Family is getting ready to kick off the City of Columbia’s live outdoor Summer Concert Series at Finlay Park, located at 930 Laurel Street.
The free summer concert will be held this Saturday June 8th, from 7PM to 10PM and you can even get in on the fun when you register to take part in the “Karaoke Idol” beginning at 6PM, the same day of the concert.
Keep in mind though, anyone participating must be 18 year s old and up to grab the microphone for the contest.
Visitors are able to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Pets, glass containers and alcoholic beverages are not allowed, but if you do get hungry officials say food vendors will be on hand.
2019 Columbia Live Outdoor Music Concert Series Acts
• June 8– The Original G-Man (formally of the Sugar Hill Family) and the Peace & Love Band
• June 22 – The Mighty Kicks
• July 6 – Pieces of a Dream
• July 20– The Drifters Tribute Band
• August 3– Tony Terry