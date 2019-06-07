Community invited to events for National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Set Free Ministries is working with Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Richland County Coroner’s Office to raise awareness of gun violence.

On Saturday June 8th, there will be a Stop the Violence Community Walk. It begins at 9 a.m. at 6300 Shakespeare Road.

The walk will be followed by the Family Friendly Neighborhood Fest at 10 a.m. The event will feature guest speakers, music, face painting and more.

For more information, contact Pastor Jones at 803-507-9057.