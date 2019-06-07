Man wanted in kidnapping, stolen vehicle investigation extradited to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department says a male suspect accused in last month’s theft of a car with a child inside has been extradited to South Carolina.

David Monts, 26, is charged with kidnapping and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Monts is being housed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, a bond hearing is set for Monts at 9 am Saturday.

Initially, Monts was accused of stealing a silver Mercedes from the Five Points Chick-fil-A on May 18, 2019 after the male owner left the engine running.

A 9-month old boy was secured in a car seat when the crime happened. Soon after the incident, CPD officers found the child unharmed on the porch of a nearby home and reunited him with his mother and father.

A day after the crime in Columbia, suspect Monts was arrested by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department & Greenbrier Police Department (WV) in Lewisburg, West Virginia after a high-speed chase in a stolen car along Interstate 64.

The car stolen in Columbia has been recovered in Orange County, NC.