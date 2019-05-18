Columbia police looking for man who stole car with child inside

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia police are looking for a man they say stole a car from a Midlands fast food restaurant with a child inside.

Officers say the car was stolen from the Five Points Chick-Fil-A Saturday morning after the owner left the car running.

The child left inside the car has been found unharmed.

Again, the 9-month old boy has been found unharmed and is safe in the arms of his mother. We received permission to take this photo & share it w/ everyone. We are so incredibly thankful the baby is ok!! pic.twitter.com/g32LjWSxGS — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 18, 2019

David Rodgers Monts,26, is the man accused of taking the vehicle. He maybe still driving the stolen car, which is a 4-door Mercedes, possibly a 3-series.

And this is the suspect accused of taking the vehicle David Rodgers Monts, white male, DOB: 11-24-92

There is an active search for him now. If you know him, see him, or talk with him call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/MgN96Iv4EM — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 18, 2019

If you know him, see him, or talk with him police ask that you call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.