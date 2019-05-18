Columbia police looking for man who stole car with child inside
COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia police are looking for a man they say stole a car from a Midlands fast food restaurant with a child inside.
Officers say the car was stolen from the Five Points Chick-Fil-A Saturday morning after the owner left the car running.
The child left inside the car has been found unharmed.
David Rodgers Monts,26, is the man accused of taking the vehicle. He maybe still driving the stolen car, which is a 4-door Mercedes, possibly a 3-series.
If you know him, see him, or talk with him police ask that you call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.