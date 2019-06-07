State rests case in sentencing phase of Timothy Jones Jr. Trial

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, the State rested its case in the sentencing phase of the Timothy Jones Jr. trial.

Last week, a jury found Jones guilty of murdering his five children.

On Friday morning, prosecutors called former teachers of the children to the stand, some giving emotional testimony.

The defense called several witnesses before court adjourned for the day.

Court is expected to resume Monday.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott is tracking the case. You can follow his updates from court on Twitter.